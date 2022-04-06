Stamford Bridge (CNN) While the future of Chelsea football club remains in turmoil off the field, the team suffered a torrid night on the pitch in its Champions League quarterfinal first leg tie against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

A hat trick for Karim Benzema inspired his side to a 3-1 win on a wet and windy night in west London, putting the Spanish side in firm control of the matchup ahead of the return leg.

It was a game that promised to look very different when the draw was made.

Sanctions on out-going Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich , due to his links with Russian president Vladimir Putin, looked likely to have a huge impact on what was the biggest game of the club's season so far.

There was uncertainty whether any fans would be able to attend the game and restrictions on travel budgets brought into doubt whether Chelsea would even be able to participate in the Champions League at all.

