LA Lakers fall out of NBA playoff contention after seventh consecutive defeat

(CNN) The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on a place in the NBA playoffs this year after suffering a seventh consecutive defeat on Tuesday.

Once again missing star LeBron James through injury, the Lakers fell to a 121-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

It's just the fourth time in James' 19-season career that he's failed to appear in the postseason. The 37-year-old was missing his second consecutive game after struggling with an ankle injury.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters after the game that he was "extremely disappointed" after dropping out of playoff contention.

"Disappointed for our fan base," he added. "Disappointed for the Buss family [owners], who gave us all this opportunity, and we want to play our part in bringing success to Laker basketball and we fell short."

