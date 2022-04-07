Sydney orders thousands to evacuate as heavy rains cause flash floods

Story by Reuters

Updated 0636 GMT (1436 HKT) April 7, 2022

A landslide caused by torrential rain closes one lane of Lawrence Hargrave Drive at the Seacliff Bridge in Coalcliff, south of Sydney, Thursday.
A landslide caused by torrential rain closes one lane of Lawrence Hargrave Drive at the Seacliff Bridge in Coalcliff, south of Sydney, Thursday.

SydneyTorrential downpours pummeled Australia's east coast on Thursday with Sydney receiving nearly a month's rain overnight, turning suburban roads into rivers and triggering evacuations as authorities warn of more to come through the day.

A man swept away by floods in the city's northwest was rescued by emergency crews, media reported, while television footage showed vehicles struggling to cross waterlogged streets, fallen power lines and trees, and debris floating in rivers.
Residents of a nursing home were evacuated overnight as emergency crews urged the harbor city's 5 million residents to avoid unnecessary travel and brace for possible evacuations.
    "This is a highly dynamic situation. These events are moving exceptionally quickly," New South Wales emergency services Acting Commissioner Daniel Austin said during a media briefing. "Exceptionally sharp, short bursts of rain" have been creating flash flooding almost every hour, he said.
      Sydney has received 1,227 millimeters (48 inches) of rain so far this year, more than its average annual rainfall of 1,213 millimeters. Over the next 24 hours, many coastal towns could get up to 180 millimeters, the Bureau of Meteorology said.
      Read More
      Debris is seen scattered outside homes in South Lismore, Australia, on March 9.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia
      Debris is seen scattered outside homes in South Lismore, Australia, on March 9.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 20
      A man navigates floodwaters from the swollen Manly Creek in Manly Vale, Australia, on March 8.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia
      A man navigates floodwaters from the swollen Manly Creek in Manly Vale, Australia, on March 8.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 20
      Patria Powell salvages items from her mother&#39;s flooded home in Woodburn, Australia, on March 7.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia
      Patria Powell salvages items from her mother's flooded home in Woodburn, Australia, on March 7.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 20
      A photo taken with a drone shows houses inundated by floodwaters in Woodburn, on March 7.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia
      A photo taken with a drone shows houses inundated by floodwaters in Woodburn, on March 7.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 20
      Craig Ashcroft, left, and Rob Beenhakker clean up a friend&#39;s home in Tumbulgum, Australia, on March 6.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia
      Craig Ashcroft, left, and Rob Beenhakker clean up a friend's home in Tumbulgum, Australia, on March 6.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 20
      Volunteers from the local Rural Fire Brigade clean up a primary school in Tumbulgum, on March 6.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia
      Volunteers from the local Rural Fire Brigade clean up a primary school in Tumbulgum, on March 6.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 20
      Alison Bruggy, left, inspects her destroyed house, which was swept off its foundation, near Wyrallah, Australia, on March 4.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia
      Alison Bruggy, left, inspects her destroyed house, which was swept off its foundation, near Wyrallah, Australia, on March 4.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 20
      Piles of debris line a main street in Lismore, Australia, on March 4.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia
      Piles of debris line a main street in Lismore, Australia, on March 4.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 20
      Michele Laurie hugs a work colleague who came to help in the cleanup of her home in Lismore on March 3.
      Photos: Flooding in Australia