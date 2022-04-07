The quest for égalité: What's at stake for women in the French election
This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.
(CNN)At his final campaign event before the first round of the 2022 French presidential election, Emmanuel Macron told a packed stadium that gender equality would be the "grand cause" of his second term if he won. It was also the grand cause of his first.
Gender equality has otherwise featured little in a campaign dominated by the war in Ukraine and the cost of living, but feminist organizations and academics are nonetheless working to highlight the major challenges women in the country face over the next five years, including femicide, gendered Islamophobia, pay inequality and precarious employment.
In his five years in office, Macron's government has racked up a number of policies that have made life easier for women, from making contraception free for under-25s to extending abortion term limits, boosting paternity leave and opening up fertility treatment to lesbian couples and single women for the first time. But French feminist organizations say gender equality causes still require serious structural change and major financing.
A report from Oxfam France released last month put it this way: 'Gender equality: grand cause, small results'. The report noted that the €1.3 billion allocated to all gender equality measures represented just 0.25% of the total national budget. By contrast, a collective of feminist groups is calling on the next president, whoever that may be, to invest €1 billion in domestic violence alone within their first 100 days in office.
This is the first presidential election since the #MeToo movement began in 2017, along with associated campaigns such as #MeTooIncest, which sparked a wave of testimonies from survivors and led the government to tighten laws around the age of consent, raising it to 15 g