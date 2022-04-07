Matthew Wolff snaps club in frustration after just four holes of opening round at the Masters

The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Tiger Woods hits a shot during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Patrick Reed's caddie, Kessler Karain, examines a putt line on the second green Thursday. Reed won the Masters in 2018.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Former Masters champion Adam Scott plays a shot on the second hole Thursday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Joaquin Niemann tees off on the 11th hole Thursday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Matthew Wolff, not pictured, gets a ruling from a rules official after his ball was imbedded into the lip of a bunker on the first hole Thursday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
A crowd watches Woods tee off on the third hole Thursday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole Thursday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
From left, honorary starters Tom Watson, Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus gather on the first tee Thursday.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Raindrops coat the jacket of a gallery guard on Thursday. Rainy weather pushed back some of the tee times.
The 2022 Masters golf tournament
From left, Fred Couples, Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas skim balls on the water at the 16th hole on Wednesday. It's a practice round tradition at Augusta National.