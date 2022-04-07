Tiger Woods: Eyes of the world on five-time Masters winner at Augusta

(CNN) Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off for the first round of the Masters on Thursday as he targets a remarkable comeback following a car crash in February 2021 in which he sustained serious leg injuries.

Five-time Masters champion Woods will play in Group 14, alongside South African Louis Oosthuizen and Chilean Joaquin Niemann, though tthe first round of the 2022 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club tournament was delayed due to inclement weather in Augusta, Georgia.

"Due to thunderstorms in the early morning hours Thursday, gate opening times will be delayed by 30 minutes," the Masters said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Honorary Starters will take place at 8:15 a.m., followed by the first tee time at 8:30 a.m."

Previously Woods had been due to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET while his group is scheduled to tee off for the second round at 1:41 p.m. ET on Friday.

