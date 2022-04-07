'The Taliban cannot erase us' says winner of the International Women's Rights award
Updated 0923 GMT (1723 HKT) April 7, 2022
This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.
(CNN)"The Taliban cannot erase us, they can't. This is not like the 1990s or before -- they have to accept [women]. They have no other choice," former Afghan politician and women's rights activist Zarifa Ghafari tells CNN defiantly.
In 2018, at the tender age of 24 (though she admits she pretended to be two years older in order to qualify) Ghafari was appointed as one of just a few female mayors in Afghanistan. She then had to fight for months to be allowed to actually take up the position following protests from locals in the conservative city of Maidan Shahr.
Ghafari was finally able to start work in November 2019, almost a year after her appointment, but soon, as she tells CNN, she would endure constant harassment, intimidation and regular protests: crowds of angry men demonstrating outside her office, holding sticks and throwing stones.
She recalls walking into her office and everyone else walking out, as well as occasions when she would arrive at her office to a locked door, having to break the lock just to get in.
But the young Afghan official kept showing up and served as mayor for two and a half years.
"The more they ignored me, the more I got stronger; the more they rejected me, the more I got stronger; the more I saw how [they ridiculed] me for my gender, the more I got stronger," she says.
"I was like: 'I'm going to show you people, because whatever I have inside my head, it's equally like you'".
And Ghafari would succeed in changing some people's attitudes. She says one of her fiercest critics told her years later that she had proved him wrong when he had told her she was nothing more than a little girl.
"I was able to show the power and the ability of women and to prove that we can do anything. I showed people that it doesn't matter how many more times I get attacked, I will be still here because I think what I am doing is right," she says.
But this was all before America withdrew its troops from Afghanistan last year and before the Taliban took control of the country. Initially, Ghafari had wanted to stay, but the situation on the ground got increasingly worse, she says. Her father was murdered in 2020 and she believed her own life was also at risk.
The last straw came in the summer of 2021 after she sa