(CNN) A Nobel Peace Prize-winning newspaper editor says he was attacked with red paint while traveling on a train in Russia.

Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of the independent Russian investigative newspaper Novaya Gazeta, said he was attacked on Thursday during a train ride from Moscow to the city of Samara, when an unidentified individual poured red paint all over him and his belongings.

Muratov, who won last year's Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless defense of freedom of speech in Russia, told CNN earlier this week that half the country's population was against the war in Ukraine.

In a post on Telegram on Thursday, Muratov said: "They poured oil paint with acetone in the compartment. My eyes burned terribly. Moscow-Samara train. Oily smell all over the car. Departure has already been delayed by 30 minutes. I'll try to wash off. (The attacker) shouted: 'Muratov, here's to you for our boys.'"

A spokeswoman for the newspaper, which last month announced that it was suspending publication until the end of the war in Ukraine, told CNN that Muratov's eyes "seem to be ok."

Read More