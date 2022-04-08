Why caddies wear white jumpsuits at the Masters

The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Matthew Fitzpatrick lies on the seventh green to visualize a putt during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8.
Erik van Rooyen plays his tee shot on the fourth hole Friday.
Fans — or patrons, as they're referred to at Augusta National Golf Club — carry beverages near the seventh hole leaderboard on Friday.
A view of the 10th green on Friday.
Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion, reacts to a missed putt on the seventh hole Friday.
Masters pins adorn a fan's hat on Friday.
Tiger Woods tees off on the fourth hole during the first round Thursday. He finished with a 1-under-par 71 in his return to competitive golf.
Jordan Spieth, who won the Masters in 2015, ducks under a rope after playing a shot on the seventh hole Thursday.
Scorers update the leaderboard on No. 11.
Sungjae Im putts on the 16th green on Thursday. The South Korean shot a 5-under-par 67 to lead after the first round.