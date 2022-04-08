Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Matthew Fitzpatrick lies on the seventh green to visualize a putt during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8. Hide Caption 1 of 27

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Erik van Rooyen plays his tee shot on the fourth hole Friday. Hide Caption 2 of 27

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Fans — or patrons, as they're referred to at Augusta National Golf Club — carry beverages near the seventh hole leaderboard on Friday. Hide Caption 3 of 27

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament A view of the 10th green on Friday. Hide Caption 4 of 27

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters champion, reacts to a missed putt on the seventh hole Friday. Hide Caption 5 of 27

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Masters pins adorn a fan's hat on Friday. Hide Caption 6 of 27

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Tiger Woods tees off on the fourth hole during the first round Thursday. He finished with a 1-under-par 71 in his return to competitive golf. Hide Caption 7 of 27

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Jordan Spieth, who won the Masters in 2015, ducks under a rope after playing a shot on the seventh hole Thursday. Hide Caption 8 of 27

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Scorers update the leaderboard on No. 11. Hide Caption 9 of 27