Tiger Woods about to tee off for second round at the Masters after excellent open following long injury layoff

(CNN) Tiger Woods is about to tee off for his second round at the Masters on Friday following an excellent return to competitive golf.

The 46-year-old Woods displayed all his poise and experience to finish near the top of the leaderboard, just four shots off leader Im Sung-jae at the end of the day.

As he looks to complete what would be another fairytale story and make the cut in his first appearance in a professional golf tournament since his February 2021 car crash, Woods will be hoping for more of the same on day two of the 2022 Masters.

Clarification: Tiger Woods is scheduled to tee off at 1:41 p.m.