Nikola Jokic makes NBA history in Denver Nuggets win over Memphis Grizzlies

(CNN) Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to register 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season as a 122-109 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies saw the Denver Nuggets secure a playoff spot on Thursday.

As far as good days at the office go, they don't come much more perfect than that of the Serb -- sporting a bright red headband -- who led scoring with 35 points on his landmark night, adding 16 rebounds and six assists.

The reigning MVP's headwear was donned after an accidental elbow from Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. in the opening minute of the game, as TV images showed blood pouring from a gash on his head.

Jokic had initially returned to the court, but as blood continued to flow, he went back to the bench to be fitted with the headband.

The rest, quite literally, was history. Jokic clinched the feat with just over five minutes left, driving to the basket before spinning and looping a shot towards the basket -- the ball bouncing once off the rim before dropping in and securing the Serb's place in the NBA record books.

