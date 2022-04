Shohei Ohtani makes history on MLB Opening Day in loss to Astros

(CNN) Shohei Ohtani had a bittersweet MLB Opening Day.

The 27-year-old Ohtani made history on Thursday as he became the first player in the history of the American and National Leagues to throw his team's first pitch of the season and face his team's first pitch as a hitter.

However the Japanese star's efforts, which included throwing seven pitches measured at 99 miles per hour, were in vain as the Los Angeles Angels lost 3-1 to the Houston Astros at a sold-out Angel Stadium.

The new "Ohtani rule," introduced ahead of the 2022 season, meant the two-way star stayed in the game as the designated hitter after he was done pitching.

"My splitter was a little bit all over the place, but I felt good about my fastball, curveball and slider," Ohtani said, according to MLB.com

