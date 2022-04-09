Tiger Woods' improbable Masters journey continues as he tees off for third round

Photos: The 2022 Masters golf tournament Scottie Scheffler lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8. The world's top-ranked golfer went into the weekend with a five-stroke lead. Hide Caption 1 of 35

Tiger Woods plays a shot on the fifth hole on Friday. He had a rough start with four bogeys in his first five holes, but he recovered to finish with a 2-over-par 74.

Collin Morikawa hits his tee shot on the 12th hole Friday.

Fans — or patrons, as they're referred to at Augusta National Golf Club — get a glimpse of Woods as he approaches the 11th green on Friday.

Keita Nakajima, the world's No. 1 amateur golfer, hits a shot after taking a drop on the 12th hole Friday.

A view of the 10th green on Friday.

A young spectator watches play on the 12th hole Friday.

Erik van Rooyen plays his tee shot on the fourth hole Friday.

Matthew Fitzpatrick lies on the seventh green to visualize a putt on Friday.