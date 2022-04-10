    Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters, the first major of his career, following dominant performance

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 2258 GMT (0658 HKT) April 10, 2022

    Scottie Scheffler plays a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.
    Scottie Scheffler plays a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.
    Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole Sunday. He shot a 78 for the second straight day, his worst score ever at the Masters.
    Rory McIlroy reacts after chipping in for birdie on the 18th green Sunday.
    Woods crosses the Sarazen Bridge on the 15th hole Sunday.
    Min Woo Lee tests the wind before teeing off on the fourth hole Sunday.
    Woods hits from the seventh fairway on Sunday.
    Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the ninth green Sunday.
    A leaderboard attendant updates the score for Woods on Sunday.
    Scheffler watches his shot on the fourth tee Saturday. He finished the day with a three-stroke lead.
    A crowd watches Woods hit a shot on the third hole Saturday.
