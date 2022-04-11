(CNN) An incident involving a football fan's mobile phone and Cristiano Ronaldo after Manchester United's 1-0 Premier League defeat at Everton on Saturday has prompted a police investigation and an apology from the Portuguese international soccer star.

In a video circulated on social media, the 37-year-old Portuguese forward is recorded limping off the pitch at Goodison Park before appearing to bend down and strike a mobile phone out of a young supporter's hands.

A statement issued by Merseyside Police said that they were liaising with both clubs regarding "reports of an assault" after the match.

"As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30pm it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch," the statement read.

"Inquiries are underway and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offense has taken place."

An update on the incident will be issued shortly, once further information has been gathered, a spokesperson for the Merseyside Police told CNN on Monday.

