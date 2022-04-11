The 2022 Masters golf tournament
Scottie Scheffler, in his new green jacket, holds the championship trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10.
Scheffler acknowledges the crowd after finishing his final round on Sunday. He was 10-under for the tournament.
Tiger Woods plays a shot from the bunker on the third hole Sunday. He shot a 78 for the second straight day, his worst score ever at the Masters.
Rory McIlroy reacts after chipping in for birdie on the 18th green Sunday.
Woods crosses the Sarazen Bridge on the 15th hole Sunday.
Min Woo Lee tests the wind before teeing off on the fourth hole Sunday.
Woods hits from the seventh fairway on Sunday.
Jon Rahm reacts to a putt on the ninth green Sunday.
A leaderboard attendant updates the score for Woods on Sunday.
Scheffler watches his shot on the fourth tee Saturday. He finished the day with a three-stroke lead.