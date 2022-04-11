Russian driver, 15, under investigation, apologizes but denies making Nazi salute atop podium

(CNN) Russian karting driver Artem Severiukhin, 15, has denied making a Nazi salute atop a podium on Sunday.

The youngster won his event at the FIA Karting European Championship in Portimão, Portugal, and video footage posted online showed him hitting his chest and holding his right arm out while the Italian national anthem played during the podium ceremony.

Severiukhin -- who was competing under an Italian license after motorsport's governing body, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), banned drivers from racing under the Russian flag amid the invasion of Ukraine -- then laughed with people from the crowd who were off camera.

In a video message sent to CNN by the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF), Severiukhin said he wanted to apologize but said he did not make a Nazi salute.

"It is not true, I have never supported Nazis. I consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity," he said, adding he was celebrating with people in the crowd.

