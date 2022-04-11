Los Angeles Lakers fire head coach Frank Vogel after disappointing season

(CNN) The Los Angeles Lakers have fired head coach Frank Vogel after the franchise missed out on the NBA playoffs this season.

Despite a victory over the Denver Nuggets in his final game on Sunday, Vogel was unable to steer the squad into the postseason after the Lakers suffered eight consecutive defeats from March 24 to April 8.

Rob Pelinka, the team's vice president of basketball operations and General Manager, announced the decision via a news release.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for Frank both on and off the court. Frank is a great coach and a good man. We will forever be grateful to him for his work in guiding us to the 2019-20 NBA championship.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision to make, but one we feel is necessary at this point. All of us here wish Frank and his wonderful family all the best for the future," Pelinka stated.

