Mexican truck drivers block major US-Mexico point of entry in protest of Texas border inspections

(CNN) Commercial traffic at Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge -- a major port of entry for the US-Mexico border that handles both commercial and passenger vehicles -- is "halted temporarily" due to an ongoing protest on the Mexican side of the border and there are "no southbound movements by US carriers," a US Customs and Border Protection official confirmed to CNN Monday.

Reynosa Mayor Carlos Peña Ortiz declined to comment on the matter.

Last week, Abbott's office announced several actions in response to President Joe Biden's plans to lift Title 42 , a Trump-era pandemic policy that effectively prevented migrants from seeking asylum in the US, at the end of May.

The strategies, according to a statement by Abbott's office, are meant to "curtail the flow of drugs, human traffickers, illegal immigrants, weapons and other contraband into Texas" and include "enhanced safety inspections" of commercial vehicles entering the US by ports of entry in TX.

DPS did not respond when asked by CNN if any commercial drivers have been charged with human smuggling or drug-related offenses but shared that as of Sunday, they inspected 2,685 commercial vehicles at select ports of entry along the Texas-Mexico border and placed 646 of them out of service for "serious safety violations" which include defective brakes, tires, and lighting.

