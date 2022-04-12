'The number one target is all of us': First Lady Olena Zelenska warns no one in Ukraine is safe from Russian forces



(CNN) -- When Russian troops invaded their homeland, Ukrainian President When Russian troops invaded their homeland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska refused to flee or to give in, opting instead -- like many of their countrymen and women -- for defiance in the face of aggression.

While the President's focus has been on the military fightback against Russian forces, the First Lady has concentrated on humanitarian and children's issues, working to raise global awareness of ordinary Ukrainians' suffering as a result of the war.

CNN's Christiane Amanpour interviewed Zelenska over email. Her responses have been translated from Ukrainian.

Madam First Lady, given everything that is going on, how are you and your family holding up?

It's like walking a tightrope: If you start thinking how you do it, you lose time and balance. So, to hold on, you just must go ahead and do what you do. In the same way, as far as I know, all Ukrainians hold on.

