'The number one target is all of us': First Lady Olena Zelenska warns no one in Ukraine is safe from Russian forces
Updated 1712 GMT (0112 HKT) April 12, 2022
(CNN) -- When Russian troops invaded their homeland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and first lady Olena Zelenska refused to flee or to give in, opting instead -- like many of their countrymen and women -- for defiance in the face of aggression.
While the President's focus has been on the military fightback against Russian forces, the First Lady has concentrated on humanitarian and children's issues, working to raise global awareness of ordinary Ukrainians' suffering as a result of the war.
CNN's Christiane Amanpour interviewed Zelenska over email. Her responses have been translated from Ukrainian.
Madam First Lady, given everything that is going on, how are you and your family holding up?
It's like walking a tightrope: If you start thinking how you do it, you lose time and balance. So, to hold on, you just must go ahead and do what you do. In the same way, as far as I know, all Ukrainians hold on.
Many of those who escaped from the battlefields alone, who saw death, say the main cure after the experience is to act, to do something, to be helpful for somebody. I am personally supported by the fact that I try to protect and support others. Responsibility disciplines.
When you became First Lady, you pledged to make children a centerpiece of your work. How devastating has it been to see Ukrainian children, including your own, suffer through a war zone?
And so it was: Children and their needs were one of the main areas of my work, along with the introduction of ... equal rights for all Ukrainians. Before the war we launched a reform of school nutrition, preparing for it for several years, to make it tasty and healthy at the same time so that children get sick less.
How do I feel now, you ask? I feel we were thrown years and decades back.