UEFA orders partial closure of Atlético Madrid's stadium

(CNN) UEFA -- European football's governing body -- has ordered the partial closure of Atlético Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for its Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday as a sanction for the behavior of its supporters.

During the first leg of their quarterfinal last week, Atlético was defeated 1-0 by City thanks to a Kevin de Bruyne goal in the 70th minute while its fans were charged with "discriminatory behavior" and "throwing of objects."

A Kevin de Bruyne goal put City 1-0 ahead after the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

According to reports from the Press Association, Atleti supporters were also filmed appearing to perform Nazi salutes during their team's defeat.

In response, the UEFA Appeals Body sanctioned the club by ordering a sector of the stadium "to be closed, which shall at least comprehend 5,000 seats."

Atlético Madrid must also "display a banner with the wording '#NoToRacism,' with the UEFA logo on it."

Read More