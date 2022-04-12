Freddy Rincón: Former Colombia captain in critical condition with severe head injuries after car crash

(CNN) Former Colombia soccer captain Freddy Rincón is in critical condition with severe head injuries after being involved in a car crash in Cali, the hospital treating him said in a statement.

The 55-year-old Rincón was admitted to hospital on Monday following a car accident in the early hours of the day, CNN en Español reported, citing local media.

The accident involved a van with four occupants, including the former player, and a bus, the Undersecretary of Mobility of Cali, Edwing Candelo, told the newspaper, El País Cali.

Five people were injured in the crash, added Candelo.

Rincón underwent surgery which lasted nearly three hours, the Imbanaco Clinic said in a statement later Monday, adding that he has been transferred to intensive care, where he remains in critical condition.

Picture of the car in which former Colombian footballer Freddy Rincon suffered an accident earlier on April 11, 2022, in Cali, Colombia.

