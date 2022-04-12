Italian Police seize properties belonging to former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin

(CNN) Italy has seized properties valued at €105 million ($114.32 million) belonging to Nikita Mazepin and his oligarch father Dmitry, Italian financial police confirmed in a statement Monday.

The former Haas driver and his father are included on a list of individuals sanctioned by the EU in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin Sr. was described by the EU as "a member of the closest circle of Vladimir Putin" since he was invited by the Russian president to a February meeting of 36 other business people to discuss how sanctions would impact Russia.

A statement from the Italian financial police read: "A real estate asset worth approximately 105 million euro has been frozen because the property is attributable to the Russian billionaire Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin and his son Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepin, until March 5 a Formula 1 driver of the Haas F1 Team.

"The property is a residential compound in Portisco, Sardinia.

