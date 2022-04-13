Manchester United close to appointing Erik Ten Hag as new manager, according to reports

(CNN) Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag has verbally agreed to become Manchester United's new manager from next season, British media reported Tuesday.

The 52-year-old is reportedly set to sign a four-year deal although a contract is yet to be signed.

Official confirmation of Ten Hag's appointment is not expected until after Ajax's Dutch Cup final against PSV Eindhoven this Sunday, according to British media reports.

Neither Manchester United, Ajax or Ten Hag's representatives, SEG, were available for comment when contacted by CNN.

Paris Saint-Germain's former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was another name linked with the job.

