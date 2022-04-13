Cedric McMillan, star bodybuilder, dead at 44

(CNN) Bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died at the age of 44, his sponsor confirmed Tuesday.

"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today. Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father," Black Skull USA, a supplements company, wrote in a post on Instagram . The company didn't provide further details around McMillan's death.

"Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He 'fought the good fight' and now he rests," it added.

McMillan won the 2017 Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition, and the organizer, the Arnold Sports Festival, said it was "heartbroken" in a tribute on Instagram.

"Known for his larger than life personality, his infectious smile, a gentle heart, and a sense of humor that was loved by fellow competitors and fans alike, Cedric will be deeply missed," the post reads.

