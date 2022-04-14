Freddy Rincón: A football icon who captured Colombia's imagination

(CNN) It's rare that a footballer touches a nation's heart in the way that Freddy Rincón did in Colombia.

That is why the 55-year-old's death was met with an outpouring of emotion in his home country.

"This is a huge loss for his family and friends, and at the same time is a regrettable loss for our sport, where we'll miss him and remember him with great care, appreciation, respect and admiration," the Colombian Football Federation said in a statement.

"We send strength, support and our condolences to his family, hoping that they can support this sad and painful loss."

An influential figure among Colombia's golden generation of players in the 1990s , the versatile midfielder signaled a new era for the country's football team.

