(CNN) Former Colombia soccer captain Freddy Rincón has died after being involved in a car crash in Cali, the hospital treating him said in a statement.

The 55-year-old Rincón was admitted to hospital on Monday following a car accident in the early hours of the day, CNN en Español reported, citing local media.

Five people were injured in the accident, which involved a van with four occupants, including the former player, and a bus, the Undersecretary of Mobility of Cali, Edwing Candelo, told the newspaper, El País Cali.

Rincon celebrates scoring the equaliser against Germany at the 1990 World Cup.

Cali'd The Imbanaco Clinic said "despite all the efforts made by our medical and assistance team, the patient Freddy Eusebio Rincón Valencia, has died today April 13, 2022."

"There will never be a way to express what this really means for us, we invite the entire country to remember him with happiness for everything that he brought into life with his sporting successes," the hospital added.

Read More