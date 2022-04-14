(CNN) Tensions boiled over as Manchester City reached the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League after surviving an intense battle in the second-leg against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

City held a 1-0 advantage going into the tie at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and held on for a goalless draw in a fiery encounter which turned ugly in the final moments.

With the tie slipping away from the hosts, some Atleti players struggled to contain their emotions and bitterly lashed out at their opponent.

In particular, a tackle on Phil Foden sparked a mass brawl in the 89th minute, made worse by the behavior of Atlético defender Stefan Savić who somehow escaped with just a yellow card for what came next.

The defender was furious as Foden rolled around on the pitch after being brought down by Felipe, who saw a second yellow card and was dismissed for the challenge.

