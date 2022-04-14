Seven-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix announces plans to retire after 2022 season

(CNN) Allyson Felix -- the most decorated US track and field athlete in Olympics history -- announced that she plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

During her illustrious career, she won 11 Olympic medals -- seven of them gold -- and 13 world championship titles.

"As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I'd have a career like this," Felix said in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life. I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I'm not sure if I have anything left to give."

The 36-year-old began her career specializing in the 200 meters, winning an Olympic silver at Athens 2004 and becoming the youngest ever world champion in the discipline in 2005 at age 19.

