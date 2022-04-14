The gender binary was always a story. Now we can tell ourselves a new one

This story is part of As Equals, CNN's ongoing series on gender inequality. For information about how the series is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

(CNN) As of Monday it is possible for US citizens to select "X" instead of "F" and "M" when applying for a passport. The US has now joined countries such as Germany, Canada, Nepal and Pakistan in offering a third gender category.

There will invariably be those, both in the US and beyond, who see this move as a further threat to certain values, after all 2021 was a record-breaking year for anti-trans legislation in the US. But a growing body of research shows that, when it comes to sex and gender , in nature, there are more than two.

It is perhaps more useful then to see gender identity as a story, one made real by building power structures and administrative systems around it.

Language is almost never neutral. Its meaning is shaped by context and it is used to exercise power and control. This is clearly visible in the construction of racial identity, which unlike gender, has no biological basis. Yet, the forces of power and control -- who is allowed to enjoy certain social benefits, and who is excluded from them -- can be seen in the ways that both gender and race are often policed so forcefully.

"White woman" or "Black man" for example are not simply descriptors but are loaded with meaning that changes depending on where you are. As has been written about on countless occasions, in the context of the US, the former (specifically, as Professor of sociology Alison Phipps points out, "Bourgeois white women") represent the paragon of virtue and the latter the embodiment of savagery

Read More