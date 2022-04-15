Donbas has been Ukraine's ravaged heartland for eight years. Here's why Putin wants it

(CNN) Donbas , a sprawling and beleaguered heartland region that blankets much of eastern Ukraine, has been the front line of the country's conflict with Russia since 2014.

A Russian victory in the region would appall the West but could salvage Putin's war aims, while a defeat could cement his invasion as a historic failure. Either way, it is almost certain to devastate yet more of the Donbas region, a historically and culturally significant place whose proximity to Russia has dictated much of its turbulent existence.

Those who have lived in and studied the region describe it as an independent and gritty center of industry that has remained suspicious of outside forces for decades.

But the waves of conflict there since 2014 have reshaped and wounded its cities, and it is along its line of contact that both the Ukrainian and Russian military are most dug in -- making for a familiar but unpredictable new phase of war.

'Fiercely independent'

Chimneys, factories and coal fields have dotted the landscape of Donbas for decades, and since its two major cities were founded -- Donetsk by a Welsh ironmaster in 1869, and Luhansk seven decades earlier by a Scottish industrialist -- industry has been the lifeblood of the region.

The name Donbas is itself a portmanteau of the Donets Coal Basin, and throughout most of the 20th century it served an outsized role as the industrial heartland of the Soviet Union, pumping out coal in vast quantities.

"The Soviet Union intensively developed the Donbas as an industrial center," said Markian Dobczansky, an associate at Harvard University's Ukrainian Research Institute. "It was a place that set the tempo of Soviet industrialization."

It was a place, too, of "extremely high-stakes industrial production, and repression," Dobczansky adds. "Terror was present under Soviet rule. Repression happened all over the Soviet Union, but it happened intensely in the Donbas." Suspicion, arrests and show trials were rife.

The Donbas remains Ukraine's industrial center, but its economy suffered in the early years of indepedence.

A rise in steel and metal manufacturing, the creation of a railroad and the development of a shipping industry in the port city of Mariupol diversified Donbas beyond its coal mining roots.

But in the three decades since the fall of the Soviet Union, the region's economic might has shriveled. "In the 1990s, the Donbas saw the floor drop out economically," Rory Finnin, associate professor of Ukrainian studies at the University of Cambridge, told CNN.

A decline in living standards and rampant poverty plagued the region during its initial transition from communism, Finnin said, and Donbas is now often likened to the Rust Belt regions of the United States, where once-thriving heartland locations have struggled to adapt. But an upturn in fortunes followed the turn of the century; Donbas remains Ukraine's industrial epicenter, complimenting the agricultural production of the rest of the country.

While prosperity in the region has wavered, one steadfast characteristic of its inhabitants has not. The people of Donbas have and remain "fiercely independent," Finnin said. "It marches to the beat of its own drum."

The region's long-standing industrial pull has attracted people from across Eastern Europe over the past century, and it has had strong social and economic ties to neighboring Russia as well as to the rest of Ukraine. Unlike much of central and western Ukraine, which had historically changed hands between various European empires, Donbas spent most of the past millennium under the control of Russia.

In the country's only post-Soviet census in 2001, just over a half of the population of Donbas was made up of ethnic Ukrainians and a third of ethnic Russians. Russian is by some distance the most widely spoken language in Donbas, unlike in western Ukraine. But the country as a whole has a tradition of multilingualism and the connection between language and national identity is tenuous there, experts say.

The cities of Donbas lie "far away from the metropolitan centers, (and) far away from the big cities" in central and western Ukraine, said Dobczansky. "People could flee to the Donbas and get lost." Western-influenced, pro-European politics has typically not been embraced in Donbas as it has in the west of Ukraine.

That sense of disconnect from the capital Kyiv and other metropolitan centers has given rise to a vast collection of local movements, and was the backdrop upon which pro-Russian separatists attempted to seize control following Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

But Finnin and others warn "it's important not to fall to notions that the Donbas is pro-Russian or anti-Ukrainian," a concept that has been stirred up relentlessly by the Kremlin since 2014 but is roundly debunked by experts.

In an exclusive CNN poll conducted by Savanta/ComRes shortly before Russia's invasion began, people in the easternmost region of Ukraine, which includes Donbas, mostly rejected the idea that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people," and comprehensively disagreed that the two states should become one country.

Fewer than one in five people there felt that way, compared to about a third of Russians who did, demonstrating the lack of desire to change national allegiance despite the region's longstanding cu