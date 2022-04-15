Bryson DeChambeau likely to miss next month's PGA Championship after undergoing wrist surgery

(CNN) Bryson DeChambeau will likely miss next month's PGA Championship after he underwent wrist surgery on Thursday.

The 2020 US Open winner announced on his social media that he hopes to be back playing on the PGA Tour "within the next two months," which would rule him out of golf's next major which gets underway on May 19 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Today, I underwent successful left wrist surgery on my fractured hook of the hamate," DeChambeau wrote. "The surgery was performed by world renowned Hand Surgeon Dr. Thomas Graham. I want to thank Dr. Graham and the incredible staff and The Kettering Medical Center in Ohio."

DeChambeau has had an injury-plagued start to 2022, having finished 2021 ranked No. 5 in the world.

DeChambeau looks on from the seventh green during the second round of The Masters.

The 28-year-old admitted ahead of the Masters earlier this month that he has been dealing with a hand and hip injuries which have affected his play.

