Morgan Hoffmann, diagnosed with muscular dystrophy, returns to competitive golf for first time in three years

(CNN) When golfer Morgan Hoffmann was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy -- a condition that causes his muscles to weaken -- in 2017, he was told nothing could be done.

But after a five year journey of discovery, the 32-year-old is back on the PGA Tour and loving life back on the course.

He hit a respectable even-par 71 at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina this week but has more to celebrate than most.

"I felt great. The first tee shot wasn't as nerve-racking as I thought it would be. I had a great group. It was easy keeping it light out there. We played fast, which was nice," he told reporters.

"The game didn't feel anywhere near as bad as I thought it was, so it was pretty exciting."

