NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders great Mike Bossy dies at age 65

(CNN) New York Islanders great and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy died at the age of 65, the team announced on Friday.

In October, Bossy announced he was stepping away from his job as a hockey analyst with Canadian French-language hockey broadcaster TVA Sports after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

A four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Islanders, Bossy was selected No. 15 in the 1977 NHL Draft and went on to win the Calder Trophy for Rookie of the Year, after finishing with 53 goals and 91 points.

He played his entire 10-year career with the team finishing as the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 573 goals.

The Canadian hockey player ranks 22nd all-time in NHL history in goals and is notably a member of the group that set the NHL record of 19-straight playoff series wins.

