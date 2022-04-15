London (CNN) One of the most anticipated family get-togethers in recent royal history took place this week -- and it was kept entirely under wraps.

This is the first visit back that we're aware of for Meghan since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigned from royal duties in early 2020.

A statement given to media at the time said Prince Harry "inherited a security" from his family. "He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats."

Something must have changed: Maybe the security issue has been resolved, or the secret nature of the visit lowered the risk.

Either way, it opens up the possibility that we will see the couple come back more; the most obvious next opportunity would be the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, but nobody on either side is confirming yet whether they'll return for the event.

Since the Sussexes left the UK, they have gone out of their way to express their support and respect for the Queen. They've been more critical about Prince Charles, and a rift has clearly developed with the heir to the throne.

Back in March last year, it was reported that Harry and his father had "unproductive" conversations following his and Meghan's explosive Oprah Winfrey interview . Two months later, Harry told the Armchair Expert podcast how his childhood felt like being in a "zoo," and hinted that Charles' parenting led him to feel "some form of pain or suffering."

CNN understands the couple also met Charles on Thursday, so there could be some positive news there.

Harry and Meghan have spoken fondly of the Queen since leaving the royal set-up, but there's been more evidence of a rift with Prince Charles.

We don't know what the group spoke about, but it's possible they took the opportunity to clear the air.

It was also the first chance for Meghan to speak face-to-face with Charles and her grandmother-in-law since she and Harry quit as active royals.

Back then, and again after that dramatic sit-down with Oprah, their decision was met with a whirlwind of controversy and dueling statements from both camps -- though Meghan spoke warmly in the interview of her relationship with the Queen, whom she said has "always been wonderful to me."

The foursome would have had plenty to catch up on. The death of the Queen's husband, Prince Philip, brought Harry back to Britain for the funeral. And soon after that visit, Harry and Meghan's second child was born. They gave her the name Lilibet, a nod to the Queen's longtime nickname.

The idea of seeing Meghan and Harry back on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a big royal event seemed very unlikely last week. It's slightly more likely now.

The Queen suggested this week that Covid-19 left her "exhausted."

Queen to skip Easter services.

Every year, like clockwork, the Queen attends the Maundy Service and gives out coins to people who have contributed to the community. The number relates to each year that the Queen has been alive: This year it would have been 96 men and 96 women.

But for the first time since 1970, she wasn'