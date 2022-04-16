Liverpool books ticket to FA Cup final after 3-2 win over Manchester City

Wembley Stadium, London, UK (CNN) A rampant Liverpool advanced to the FA Cup final on Saturday, beating Manchester City 3-2 at a sunny Wembley stadium.

The deadlock was broken within the first 10 minutes when Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté rose highest to slam home a powerful header from a corner.

And the afternoon went from bad to worse for City when goalkeeper Zack Steffen wanted too much time on the ball, allowing Sadio Mané to slide in and dispossess the US international to double the lead.

And on the stroke of halftime, Liverpool's lead was three as Mané rifled in at the near post, past a despairing Steffen.

Just went all seemed lost for City, Jack Grealish popped up with a goal minutes after the break to give his side hope, and Bernardo Silva tapped in from close range in the 90th minute to ensure a nervy ending.

