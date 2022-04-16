Trae Young's second half blitz steers Hawks into NBA playoffs

(CNN) An explosive second-half performance from Trae Young steered the Atlanta Hawks past the Cleveland Cavaliers, 107-101, and into the NBA playoffs on Friday.

Having blown away the Charlotte Hornets in their first play-in game on Wednesday, the Hawks' victory over the Cavaliers saw them clinch the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs and punch their ticket to face the top-seeded Miami Heat on Sunday.

With six points in the first half, Young's slow start reflected that of his team, who trailed 61-51 at the halfway mark.

Jeered from the outset by a raucous Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd, Young had the last laugh and then some after exploding for 32 points in the second half, his game-high 38-point haul complemented by nine assists and three rebounds.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points from the bench, while Lauri Markkanen led scoring for the Cavaliers with 26.