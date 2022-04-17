Tsitsipas defends Monte-Carlo Masters title with victory over Davidovich Fokina

The Greek world No. 5 triumphed 6-3 7-6(3) to claim his second ATP Masters 1000 crown despite a valiant performance from the Spaniard, ranked 41 places lower.

His eighth career singles title, Tsitsipas will hope to use victory in his favorite stomping ground as a springboard to leapfrog the German's world No. 3 ranking.

Having played to empty seats last year as a result of the pandemic, Tsitsipas relished the opportunity to win in front of fans at the first event he ever attended as a six-year-old.

Tsitsipas is one of six men to defend the Monte-Carlo Masters title.

"This has been an incredible event," Tsitsipas said on court as he was presented with the trophy.

"I had the chance to win it last year without a crowd and I can say, for this one, I don't think I have experienced a more special event so far in my career.

"This place holds a special event in my heart."

The deal was sweetened by the presence of a Greek contingent in the stands, who Tsitsipas singled out in his acceptance speech.

"I would like to thank my compatriots that came to support me with their Greek flags, it slightly make it feel a bit more like home, just a little bit, so thank you for that," he added.

Gracious in victory... and defeat

The Greek was also full of praise for his Spanish opponent, with Davidovich Fokina falling narrowly short after enjoying a stellar week in Monaco.

Ranked 46th in the world and unseeded for the tournament, the 22-year-old took the biggest possible scalp in defeating world No. 1 Novak Djokovic during the round-of-32, triumphing 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1.