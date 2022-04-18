New photos show Russian warship Moskva before it sank

(CNN) New photos and a short video clip emerged early Monday on social media showing Russia's guided-missile cruiser, the Moskva, badly damaged and on fire in the hours before the ship sunk in the Black Sea on Thursday.

The sinking of the Black Sea fleet flagship was the biggest wartime loss of a naval ship in 40 years -- and a huge embarrassment for Russia.

The images show the Moskva listing to one side, with black holes from possible missile puncture marks, and significant scarring at and just above the waterline on the port (left) side in the middle of the vessel.

A large plume of black smoke can be seen billowing upwards, partly obscuring the front of the stricken ship.

Analysts who spoke to CNN confirmed that the warship in the images looked like the Moskva, a Slava Class guided-missile destroyer and the flagship of Russian's Black Sea fleet.

