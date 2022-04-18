Jordan Spieth claims first win of season at RBC Heritage while Dylan Frittelli hits wild shot out of tree

(CNN) Jordan Spieth claimed his first win of the season at the RBC Heritage after a dramatic playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay.

The American beat his compatriot on the first hole of their sudden-death playoff at Harbour Town Golf Links, recording a par while Cantlay could only register a bogey.

It capped off a remarkable Sunday for Spieth, who roared into contention with a five-under 66 -- including two eagles in the opening five holes -- setting the clubhouse lead at 13-under par.

Cantlay carded a final-round 68 to join Spieth at the top of the leaderboard, but after both players found the bunker on the 18th hole in the playoff, Spieth produced a moment of magic from the sand to claim his 13th PGA Tour victory with FedExCup champion Cantlay only able to find the back of the green with his bunker shot.

Afterwards, three-time major winner Spieth praised his wife, Annie, for instilling some calm in him after a disappointing round on Saturday.

