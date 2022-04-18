Kenya's Evans Chebet wins the 2022 Boston Marathon men's race

(CNN) The world's oldest annual marathon took place on Patriots' Day, traditionally the third Monday in April, for the first time since 2019 -- and Kenyans swept the 126th Boston Marathon men's race.

Evans Chebet won in an unofficial time of two hours, six minutes and 51 seconds to claim his first Boston Marathon title. Chebet did not finish when he ran in this event in 2018.

Lawrence Cherono -- the 2019 Boston Marathon winner -- placed second, finishing in 2:07:21, while last year's winner, Benson Kipruto, took third in 2:07:27.

The coronavirus pandemic forced last year's race to be postponed to October 2021, while the 2020 edition was canceled and became a virtual race for the first time in the event's history.

In the men's wheelchair division, American Daniel Romanchuk won his second Boston Marathon title, finishing in one hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds. The 23-year-old finished second in 2021.

