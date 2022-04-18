Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki continues improbable form with eight perfect innings to follow perfect game

(CNN) Just a week after he threw Japanese baseball's first perfect game in 28 years, pitching sensation Roki Sasaki very nearly pulled off another.

On April 10, the 20-year-old Chiba Lotte Marines pitcher struck out 19 batters, tying the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) record, in an all-time great performance against the Orix Buffaloes. During that stretch, Sasaki struck out 13 batters in a row, setting a new NPB record.

Then, on Sunday, the wunderkind threw eight more perfect innings against the brilliantly named Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters to strike out 14 batters, before being pulled by the Marines to reportedly protect his arm.

The Marines went on to lose 1-0 in 10 innings against the Ham Fighters.

Despite the loss, Sasaki has now thrown a remarkable 17 consecutive perfect innings and retired 52 straight batters, a new NPB record.

