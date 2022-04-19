(CNN) A brigade accused of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha has been awarded an honorary title by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Troops in the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade were named by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense as war criminals earlier this month, after mass graves containing murdered civilians were discovered and dead bodies lay in the street following the withdrawal of Russian forces from the Kyiv region.

In a signed letter on Monday, Putin congratulated the unit for their "great heroism and courage" and awarded the unit the title of "Guards" for "protecting Russia's sovereignty."

"Through astute and bold actions during the special military operation in Ukraine, the unit's staff became a role model in fulfilling its military duty, valor, dedication and professionalism," the president's congratulatory statement read.

The move will be seen as a public message to Ukraine's government and the West, after numerous international leaders condemned the alleged atrocities by Russian troops in the Ukrainian towns of Bucha and Borodianka.

