Four of the NFL's best quarterbacks feature in latest edition of 'The Match'

(CNN) Looking forward to seeing Tom Brady in action? The wait is nearly over -- well, on a golf course at least.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady will be paired with three-time MVP Aaron Rodgers as they face 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes and 2020 Pro Bowler Josh Allen in the latest edition of 'The Match' that has been announced

The all-NFL affair will be a match up of young vs. old, which features four of the past five MVPs.

In February, Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He had just finished his 22nd season in the league -- and second with the Buccaneers. However, the 44-year-old then had a rethink and in March announced he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season.

There is a stark difference in the combined ages of the two teams, with Brady and Rodgers totaling 82 years, with Mahomes and Allen coming to 51 years.

