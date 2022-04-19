Boxer Amir Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London

(CNN) Boxer Amir Khan says was he robbed at gunpoint on Monday while he was out in London with wife Faryal Makhdoom.

"Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton," Khan wrote on Twitter.

"I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we're both safe."

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement sent to CNN that they had been called just after 9 p.m. on Monday to Leyton in east London.

"A man aged in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing," the statement read.

