(CNN) Rivalries were put aside at Anfield Tuesday as Liverpool and Manchester United's fans came together for a minute's applause in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the death of the player's newborn boy.

In an emotional seventh minute, which Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described as the "moment of the game," Liverpool supporters sang their club's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone,' while United fans applauded. Ronaldo's shirt number at United is seven.

A United shirt with the player's name and number was also held up in the away end by the visiting fans, while both sets of players had walked onto the pitch wearing black armbands.

The Portugal superstar missed the English Premier League encounter, which Liverpool won 4-0 to move top of the league, as he is on compassionate leave.

He and his partner Georgina Rodriguez had Monday announced the death of their baby boy, saying it was the "greatest pain that any parents can feel."

