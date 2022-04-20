(CNN) British Cycling says it has contacted five-time Olympic champion and 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins to offer him support following an interview in which he said that he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was a teenager.

"We are deeply concerned by the matter raised by Sir Bradley Wiggins and our safeguarding team has made contact with him today to offer our full support," a spokesperson said on behalf of British Cycling-- the sport's national governing body.

"We would encourage anybody who has suffered abuse or has concerns about the welfare of others -- regardless of when the incident took place -- to utilise the support offered both by our trained team at British Cycling and the dedicated NSPCC Helpline, which in turn helps us to ensure that our sport is a safe and welcoming place for all," the British Cycling spokesperson continued.

In an interview with Alastair Campbell for Men's Health UK, Wiggins said that he had been groomed by a coach as a teenager.

When asked if he was groomed sexually, Wiggins said: "Yes. It all impacted me as an adult ... I buried it.

