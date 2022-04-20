Prince Harry says he wants to make sure the Queen is 'protected'

(CNN) Prince Harry has said the Queen was "on great form" during their recent meeting in the UK, adding that he wanted to make sure she is "protected" and has "the right people around her."

In a preview clip shared ahead of Wednesday's full interview with NBC's "Today" show, the Duke of Sussex said that it was "great" being with his grandmother, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

"It was just so nice to see her," he said. "She's on great form."

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stopped by the UK on their way to The Hague to attend The Invictus Games last week. The couple and the Queen had tea together during the meeting, he told NBC.

"She's always got a great sense of humor with me and I'm making sure that she's, you know, protected and got the right people around her, " said Harry.