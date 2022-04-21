Why Australia and the US care so much about China's security pact with a tiny Pacific island nation

(CNN)When China announced it had inked a security pact with a tiny Pacific island nation this week, there was little fanfare -- at least from Beijing.
As China put it, it was a mutually beneficial agreement aimed at creating peace and stability in the Solomon Islands, a country with a population less than half the size of Manhattan that was rocked by violent protests last year.
But other countries saw it differently.
To Australia, New Zealand and the United States, it was Beijing's latest power play in an ongoing struggle for influence in the Pacific -- a move that some claim threatens the very stability of the region.
Speculation had mounted over what would be in the agreement after an unverified leaked draft of the deal appeared online last month.
Some were concerned the agreement could see Canberra's worst fear realized: a Chinese military base being built in the Solomon Islands, a first for China in the Pacific. Australia and the US were so worried that they sent delegations to the Pacific island, hoping to stop the agreement.
But China announced the deal had been signed on Tuesday, before the US delegation even had a chance to touch down.
Though details of the final agreement haven't been released, some onlookers say the agreement makes Australia less safe and threatens to further destabilize the Solomon Islands, where there's already been backlash over the government's close relationship with Beijing.
But beyond the political and security fears, experts say the situation is a reality check for Australia and its partners that they need to adopt a different approach to China's rising influence.
"Australia and the United States still haven't woken up to the reality of Chinese power and how we're going to deal with it," said Hugh White, an emeritus professor of strategic studies at Australian National University, who previously worked as a senior adviser to the Australian defense minister and prime minister. "In both Canberra and Washington, they think that somehow we can make China go away, put China back in its box."
How the pact came about
Concerns over the pact had been swirling for weeks.
According to a leaked draft document -- which CNN has not been able to verify -- the Solomons would have the ability to request police or military personnel from China to maintain social order or help with disaster relief.
The agreement appeared to relate to violent protests that rocked the country's capital Honiara in November last year that were partly sparked by anger over the government's decision to cut ties with Taiwan and switch allegiance to Beijing.
Protesters targeted parts of Honiara's Chinatown, prompting Sogavare to request help from Australia under a bilateral security treaty the two countries signed in 2017.